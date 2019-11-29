Cooler Temperatures Today; Chance for Rain Returns this Weekend!

A strong system is tracking east across the U.S. and will push in cooler air late Sunday into Monday. Ahead of a big drop in temps, is the chance for scattered rain. It’s likely some showers will move through the Lowcountry after lunch Sunday. The greatest chance for rain is between 1 and 4 pm. Less than a half inch of rain is expected. Sunday night will dry out and temps should cool quickly! Highs Monday should not get out of the 50s.