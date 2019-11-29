Cooler Temperatures Today; Chance for Rain Returns this Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures should feel noticeably cooler today with highs topping out near 60 degrees. More sunshine is possible the second half of the day with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Tomorrow’s highs should climb to the mid 60s, seasonable for this time of the year. High pressure will keep the forecast dry through tomorrow, but a cold front will increase rain chances Sunday.
A strong system is tracking east across the U.S. and will push in cooler air late Sunday into Monday. Ahead of a big drop in temps, is the chance for scattered rain. It’s likely some showers will move through the Lowcountry after lunch Sunday. The greatest chance for rain is between 1 and 4 pm. Less than a half inch of rain is expected. Sunday night will dry out and temps should cool quickly! Highs Monday should not get out of the 50s.
TODAY: Sun & clouds, cooler; HIGH: 62.
TOMORROW: Seasonable with sun & clouds; HIGH: 66.
SUNDAY: Warm with sct’d rain; HIGH: 71.
MONDAY: Chilly and sunny ; HIGH: 56
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.