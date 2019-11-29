Coroner called out for missing fisherman on Lake Bowen

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WYFF) - Crews continued searching Thursday night for a fisherman last seen at about 10 p.m. on Lake Bowen.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough said divers from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are assisting SCDNR at the scene.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger has also been called to assist deputies in the search Thursday.
McCullough said two men were fishing about 10 p.m. Wednesday when their 10-foot jon boat when the boat started taking on water.
He said it was very windy on the lake at the time.
McCullough said one of the men had a lifejacket and made it back to shore, but the other did not.
He said no one saw the man go underwater.
McCullough said crews are searching “high and low” for the missing man.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and coroner are assisting DNR with the search.
