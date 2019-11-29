Crews extinguish house fire in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews put out a house fire early Friday morning in North Charleston.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 4700 block of Independent Avenue around 1:45 a.m. and extinguished the flames.
According to residents, at least six people have been displaced and the house was made up of units for two different families. A man at the scene said a total of four people were home at the time of the fire including one woman who was treated by EMS.
Neighbors say everyone escaped the fire in time and the flames were under control in roughly an hour.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
