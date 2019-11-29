Deputies: Man charged after domestic violence situation prompts Charleston Co. SWAT response

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A domestic situation involving a boyfriend and girlfriend Thursday night prompted a response from a Charleston County SWAT team when a man came to the door with a machete and a mask over his face, according to an incident report.
Jake Willis Walker, 32, has been charged with second-degree domestic violence and kidnapping.
Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Lady Street around 8:30 p.m. when Walker’s girlfriend called 911 from a neighbor’s house across the street.
Walker’s girlfriend told deputies that he attacked her, pulled her hair, covered her mouth with his hands and then threatened to kill her, according to the incident report. She also said Walker held her against her will inside the house for a short period of time before letting her go, according to the report.
When deputies arrived, she told them Walker was smoking meth and had machetes in the house, according to the report. Deputies then knocked at the door with all the lights off in the house, and saw Walker through the glass wearing a mask with a machete in his hand, the report stated.
SWAT was called in and Walker was taken into custody in the front driveway. He was taken to Trident Medical Center for an evaluation and then the Charleston County Jail.
