Funeral services for Coach John McKissick to be held on Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Funeral services for retired Summerville High School Football coach John McKissick will be held on Monday, Dec. 2.
Officials say it will be held at the Bethany United Methodist Church with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. followed by a private family burial ceremony.
McKissick passed away at the age of 93 at his home at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday and was surrounded by family, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
He had been under hospice care, Brouthers said.
McKissick holds the record for the most wins of any football coach at any level.
