SCHP: One dead in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Friday morning in a crash on Charleston Highway in Orangeburg County.
Around 4:17 a.m. a driver who was alone in their car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the vehicle was in such bad shape that it’s impossible to determine the type of car the driver was operating.
The Orangeburg County coroner will release the deceased.
