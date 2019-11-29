Shoppers come out Thanksgiving night for early Black Friday deals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early Black Friday shoppers have waited in lines for the best deals on Thanksgiving night.
Many people have waited all year for some of the biggest national sales.
Best Buy was one of the stores to open early on Thanksgiving, and shoppers took advantage of the door-buster deals.
Employees said some of the major deals like 70-inch televisions and smart laptops were the first items to go.
Although there are still a lot of deals left, some people at the store said they were happy to just get some of the smaller items.
John Collins said he was searching for a specific video game that was over half off its original price. After searching for it at a different store, he said he found it at Best Buy for a better deal.
"I've been looking to get this Modern Warfare for two weeks and I knew I could trust Best Buy and they would have it,"Collins said.
Other people went to the store for the large electronics. They believe you can always get a better deal on Thursday, rather than wait for Black Friday morning.
Andrew Ferri came with his family to get a new phone and a laptop. He said his family makes a tradition out of going to Best Buy every year.
"Thanksgiving is definitely the time to come because it's basically black Thursday at this point," Ferri said. "It's tradition at this point to stuff your face, get caffeine, and head out to shop."
Best Buy will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.