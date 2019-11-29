BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say there have been two fatal accidents in Berkeley County in the last 24 hours.
The most recent happened Friday morning at 11 a.m. on I-26 near mile marker 197.
Highway Patrol officials say a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a tractor trailer were both traveling eastbound when the Impala lost control. A report states the Impala then spun in front of the tractor trailer causing a collision between the two vehicles.
The driver of the Impala died and was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.
Another accident happened Thursday night at 10 p.m. in the Cross area on Old Highway 6 near Highway 45.
Highway Patrol officials say a 2009 Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Old Highway 6 when it ran off the road and hit a ditch.
According to a report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and taken to the hospital.
