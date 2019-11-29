VP Mike Pence makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Marines at Air Station Beaufort

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visit Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Nov. 27. After arriving, Pence and his wife toured Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501. Marines were given the opportunity to speak with Pence and take a photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella) (Source: (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella))