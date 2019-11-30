Authorities identify woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash on James Island Expressway

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on the James Island Expressway.
Authorities say 47-year-old Crystel Holsey of Lodge died at the scene on Thursday at 1:03 a.m.
Police say the driver of a Buick Regal was traveling east on the connector and struck Holsey who was crossing the road.
Investigators collected evidence, but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and any witnesses or people with information are asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200.
