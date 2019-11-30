Coroner’s office identifies two people killed in accident near Magnolia Plantation

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two people who were killed in an accident near Magnolia Plantation in West Ashley on Thursday.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Elizabeth Hildebidle of Charleston and 28-year-old Luis Ramirez of Charleston both died from injuries in the accident at 3:25 p.m.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Investigators say a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed southbound crossed the center line and struck a northbound Chevrolet nearly head-on.
The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. A dog in the Chevrolet also died in the collision, the sheriff’s office said.
According to emergency officials, there were multiple entrapments and vehicles on fire in the incident.
