Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3 during Black Friday shopping

Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers. (Source: RTL Netherlands via CNN)
November 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:00 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

Police have yet to establish a motive. The victims were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said there were no updates in the investigation early Saturday.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

