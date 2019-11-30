Mother accused of shooting, killing daughter on Thanksgiving in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a mother has been charged for the fatal shooting of her daughter in east Charlotte on Thanksgiving night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Krupa Court around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service, and found Chante Lavarche Alexander, 37, in an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Police say responding officers detained a person of interest at the residence, and that no additional suspects are being sought at this time.
The person of interest was later revealed to be the victim’s mother, Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, 56. Alexander was charged for the murder of her daughter as well as possession of a stolen firearm.
This remains an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
