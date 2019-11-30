Oceanside season ended with loss to Barnwell

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate’s 2019 season came to an end on Friday night as the Landsharks fell in the 2-A Lower State finals with a loss to Barnwell 42-31.
The War Horses defense seemed to have enough answers to contain Oceanside most of the night, including holding leading rusher Keegan Williams to just 44 yards on the ground.
Oceanside’s Sean Cooney threw for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns but he also fumbled on the first possession of the game that was recovered for a fumble and he threw an interception.
The Landsharks season officially ends at 8-5 although this was the first loss the team suffered on the field this year. The team had to forfeit 4 games for using an ineligible player during the season.
Barnwell improved to 13-0 and will face Saluda in the state title game on Friday night at Benedict College.
