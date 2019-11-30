Weekend Cold Front to Bring Rain & Gusty Winds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -An impressive storm system is moving east across the U.S! A cold front associated with the system will move through Sunday and increase the chances for gusty winds, rain and an isolated t-storm. The weekend is starting off dry though, so leave the umbrellas at home today. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 60s under plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows should drop off to the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow morning should begin dry and breezy. By lunchtime the chance for rain will dramatically increase for areas east of I-95. Wind gusts 20 - 30 mph are possible so stay off the waterways! This front will be fast-moving so there’s a chance the Lowcountry could be completely dry and cooler by dinner time tomorrow. Temps Monday will drop off into the mid 50s with morning temps in the 30s by Tuesday!
TODAY: Afternoon sunshine; HIGH: 67.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with rain, gusty winds & isolated storm; HIGH: 73.
MONDAY: Chilly temps; HIGH: 55.
TUESDAY: Sunny & feeling chilly; HIGH: 54.
WEDNESDAY: Not as chilly; HIGH: 61.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
