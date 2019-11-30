Weekend Cold Front to Bring Rain & Gusty Winds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -An impressive storm system is moving east across the U.S! A cold front associated with the system will move through Sunday and increase the chances for gusty winds, rain and an isolated t-storm. The weekend is starting off dry though, so leave the umbrellas at home today. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 60s under plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows should drop off to the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.