Beaufort County deputies searching for new leads in 2013 missing person case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Deputies say Margarita Gonzalez-Almazan, 47, was reported missing from her Bluffton home on Dec. 1, 2013, following an argument she had with her boyfriend Osman Galicia-Escobedo.
Deputies say they saw signs of a struggle inside the home and her cell phone was found on the side of the road off of Highway 170 near the Lemon Island Bridge. Escobedo and Almazan’s cars were also missing.
“Quickly, it was becoming apparent Almazan met with some sort of foul play at the hands of her boyfriend,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Escobedo was last reported seen on the South Side of Savannah, hours after Almazan was reported missing. The witness who reported seeing him also reported seeing what seemed to be fingernail scratches on the side of his face.
Witnesses say Escobedo may have been trying to leave the country, as he bought a ticket to Guatemala at the Savannah Airport, but never showed up for his flight.
Several days later, Almazan’s car was seen abandoned outside of the Keller Flea Market in Savannah. The location was within a few miles of where witnesses reported last seeing Escobedo.
Federal authorities attempted to contact Escobedo in Guatemala but had no success.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-843-554-1111.
A $5,000 reward is offered by the sheriff’s office for any information that leads to an arrest.
