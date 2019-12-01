Berkeley County coroner identifies victims of two fatal crashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has released the names of the victims of two deadly crashes that occurred within hours of each other.
Lester Whitten, 61, died at the scene of an accident that happened on Highway 6 around 8:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities say Whitten was traveling east on the highway when he car ran off the road. Whitten was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Aleene Carroll, 89, died in a second collision that occurred in Berkeley County Friday. At around 11:04 a.m., authorities responding to a crash on I-26 near mile marker 197 that involved Carroll’s car and an 18-wheeler. Carroll was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.
