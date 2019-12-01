Cold Front on the Move; Gusty Winds & Rain this Afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is moving east and will increase the chance for scattered rain this afternoon. Areas along the I-95 corridor should see rain sooner than those closer to the coast. Gusty winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected. The fast-moving front should not dump more than a quarter inch of rain. Temps ahead of the front will peak to near 70 degrees. Most of the Lowcountry should be dry by dinner time!