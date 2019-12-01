Cold Front on the Move; Gusty Winds & Rain this Afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is moving east and will increase the chance for scattered rain this afternoon. Areas along the I-95 corridor should see rain sooner than those closer to the coast. Gusty winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected. The fast-moving front should not dump more than a quarter inch of rain. Temps ahead of the front will peak to near 70 degrees. Most of the Lowcountry should be dry by dinner time!
Overnight skies will clear and temperatures should drop off to the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow morning will stay breeze and temps will feel chilly. Highs will climb to the mid 50s the next 2 days! Tuesday and Wednesday morning will start off in the 30s.
TODAY: Afternoon rain & gusty winds; HIGH: 71.
TOMORROW: Sunny and chilly; HIGH: 55
TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly: HIGH:54.
WEDNESDAY: Cool & sunny; HIGH: 60.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
