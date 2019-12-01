Crews working to control three alarm fire at Salisbury business

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to control a fire at a local business in Salisbury Saturday night.
WBTV has learned that the fire took place at the Carpet Queen in the 800 block of W. Innes Street.
Firefighters on the scene declared the blaze to be a three alarm fire and were actively fighting it as of 9:15 p.m.
No one was inside the business at the time of the fire, according to officials. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building. Several people driving on W. Innes saw the smoke and called 911.
“We had multiple calls on the scene before we arrived on the scene,” said Tim Hurlocker of the Salisbury Fire Department. “I got here, saw heavy smoke pushing out the front door.”
No further information has been released at this time.
“Right now it appears the structure has taken some severe damage as far as the roof, just going on what the crews are reporting,” Hurlocker added.
