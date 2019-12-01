Deputies investigate early-morning shots fired into car, home

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the gunman who fired into a vehicle and a home in Lincolnville.
Deputies responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Pickens Street to a report of shots fired, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Gunfire damaged a home and a vehicle at the scene, but deputies say the sole occupant of the home was not injured.
Investigators located numerous spent shell casings in the roadway near the home, Antonio said.
Detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
