Former South Carolina Senator Ralph Anderson passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Senator Ralph Anderson has passed away at 92 years old.
According to a tweet from the SC State Democrats, Anderson passed away on Saturday.
Anderson represented the residents of District 7 in Greenville County for 16 years and House District 23 in the S.C. House of Representatives for five years.
Anderson was a retired postman, a third-degree mason, and survived by three children. He also served in the United States Army from 1950 to 195252.
He had been the First Vice President of the Greenville Branch of the NAACP and had received multiple awards including S.C. Education Association’s Friend of Education Award in 2011.
