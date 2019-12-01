Shop owners and shoppers enjoy Small Business Saturday in Summerville one year after major renovations

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - Exactly a year after Hutchinson Square began to open back up from renovations, local business owners and buyers came out to enjoy Small Business Saturday
“The big chain stores, I mean, they get us all the time,” Summerville Resident Cynthia Graham said. “But this is something special especially in our area.”
Graham said she avoided the area for months in 2018 as renovations on the park made getting to the local stores difficult.
“I didn’t even come up this way during construction, so now it’s time to give back to them,” Graham said.
Myra Crutchfield started her boutique, EveryThingChic, with her daughter five years ago.
“I’ve always wanted to be a shop owner,” Crutchfield said. “So this is a dream come true for me to have my own store.”
She said since the area opened back up this year, she’s seen a big increase in sales.
“The renovation was a setback,” Crutchfield said. “But now that it’s all done and completed, we have a beautiful park for everybody to come to.”
Small Business Saturday started ten years ago to encourage shoppers to support local businesses in the holiday season.
Since then, American Express estimates that people have spent more than 103 billion dollars on Small Business Saturday nationally.
According to the company’s study, for every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stay in the local community.
“I mean, the people that live here, they contribute to the community,” shopper Alexandra Janecek said. “It’s important to keep them strong and I personally like things that are not like, everybody’s going to have the same thing. I like to have something it’s more unique.”
Melissa Cramer, owner of the Summerville Nailed it Studio, said although she is a part of a larger franchise, it’s her family that is investing in the new store.
“When you come in and make a purchase with us you’re not only supporting us as a small business owner, but also our staff who are local to the area,” Cramer said.
For Crutchfield at EveryThingChic, she said the day was encouraging to see so many people love on their local stores.
“It’s wonderful, this is typically our busiest day of the year,” Crutchfield said.” We are really thankful for it and we really appreciate it.”
