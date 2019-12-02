Body of 69-year-old woman found in burning home in Clarendon County

ALCOLU, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a 69-year-old woman was found inside a burning home off of Plowden Mill Road in Alcolu early Saturday morning.
The body of Brenda Tanner was found inside her home after Clarendon County Fire Department put out the fire.
Firefighters had received the call at 8:56 a.m. and on arrival they found Tanner’s home fully involved in flames.
SLED is assisting the Clarendon County Fire Department in the investigation of this incident.
According to Clarendon County coroner, an autopsy will be performed Nov. 3 at the MUSC in Charleston.
