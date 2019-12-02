Chilly start to the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front raced through the area Sunday bringing in cooler weather to start out the work and school week. Sunny skies will prevail over the next couple of days but the cooler temperatures will be the big story. Highs will only be in the mid 50s today and tomorrow. That’s roughly 10° below average for this time of the year. We’ll experience some cold mornings over the next couple of days with lows in the 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We only have two small chances for rain this week. One will be on Friday, the other will be on Sunday. It appears that a lot of people will not see any rain over the next 7 days.