Colder Night Ahead; Cool Temps Hanging On this Week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler air is settling in tonight and temps will feel even colder tomorrow morning. Dress warm as temps are expected to start off in the 30s and near freezing inland. Look for a lot of sunshine tomorrow as high pressure is dominating the forecast this week and will keep the weather pattern quiet. Tomorrow will be similar to today, minus the breeze. A warm up kicks off Wednesday. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees. Seasonable temps are possible Thursday under sunny skies.