Crash blocks all NB lanes of Ribaut Road in Beaufort

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash in Port Royal that has blocked a portion of Ribaut Road.
The crash happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Ribaut Road at Drayton Drive, deputies say.
All northbound lanes of Ribaut Road are blocked because of the crash. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and wreckers were on the way as of shortly before 6 p.m.
Drivers in the area should expect possible delays.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
