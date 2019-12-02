Hundreds of food gift cards to be given out in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People started lining up on Sunday for Monday morning’s food gift card giveaway at the Star Gospel Mission in downtown Charleston. The organization hosts the giveaway every year, and this year they expect to give out 800 gift cards to people in need. Each gift card will have $70 on it to use at any Bi-Lo location.
The gift card distribution will begin around 7:30 a.m. To get a gift card, you must be 35 years old and must have your photo ID and social security card. You cannot pick up for someone else and the gift cards cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco or lottery products.
The Star Gospel Mission is an organization that provides transitional housing for homeless men and helps with rental assistance, utility assistance and transportation. To read more about the organization, click: here.
Charleston Police will be at the distribution to make sure everything moves smoothly.
