Jake Bentley announces he’ll transfer from South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jake Bentley will be transferring to another school to finish his college career the quarterback announced on social media on Monday morning.
“The past 3 1/2 years have been incredible” Bentley said in the post. “I have made lifelong friends and memories that I will never forget. However at this time, I believe it is in my best interest to graduate on December 16th and transfer to play my final year of eligibility.”
Bentley would go on to thank head coach Will Muschamp, his teammates, Marcus Lattimore, the Gamecocks coaches and fans in the post.
The QB had his final season with the Gamecocks cut short after he suffered a broken foot in the teams season opener against North Carolina in Charlotte. He would have season-ending surgery a week later.
Bentley finishes his time in Columbia with a 19-14 overall record including 10-7 in SEC games. He leaves ranked 2nd in completion percentage and in the top 5 in pass completions, touchdown passes, passing yards, pass attempts, total touchdowns and total yards.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.