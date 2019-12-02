Longtime Lowcountry radio personality Ted Byrne dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known former Charleston sports talk radio host and operations manager was killed in a weekend crash, authorities have confirmed.
Edwin “Ted” Byrne, 71, died Saturday at approximately 8:14 p.m. from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.
Gil Kirkman, owner of Kirkman Broadcasting, recalled Byrne’s long radio career Monday.
“He was the voice of just about every sports property in Charleston, from the College of Charleston to The Citadel to the Stingrays to the Riverdogs” Kirkman said. “He has quite a legacy.”
Byrne gave Kirkman his first job in radio and the two went on to become close friends.
“We were friends for 40 years and went to lunch together four days a week,” he said. “My best memory of Ted is just being buddies.”
Radio stations 92.1 and 102.1, “The City,” where Byrne worked as a sports talk host and operations manager over the years, posted news of his passing on their Facebook page.
Byrne, who began his sports broadcasting career in the late 1960s at WIMO radio in Winder, Georgia, came to the Charleston area around 1979, Kirkman said.
The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Byrne in 2016, according to its website. The site states Byrne was the South Atlantic League’s 1984 Broadcaster of the year and won a Peabody Award after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
Byrne was a cancer survivor.
“It was a tough cancer and they got him into remission,” Kirkman said. “They told him this is the kind of cancer that comes back in three or four years, but it was six years later and he was really doing well.”
Kirkman said Byrne tried retiring a few years ago but was miserable. Kirkman invited him to come back to work and Byrne jumped at the opportunity and was back to working “12 hour days,” he said.
Funeral arrangements were pending.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.