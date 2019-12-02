A month later, deputies still looking for clues in teenager’s death

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a month since a 16-year-old’s body was found in a marsh. Deputies hope someone who knows something about his death will finally come forward.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 1 to the Grays Hill Boat Landing where an unresponsive male had been spotted.
EMS confirmed the teen, later identified as Marcus Graves, was dead at the scene. Investigators say his age is one reason they consider his death suspicious.
Deputies say his family reported him as a runaway at approximately 10 p.m. the night before he was found. They also say the northern part of the county where his body was found is not near where he lived.
The coroner’s office ordered a forensic autopsy to be performed at MUSC to help determine the cause and manner of Graves’ death, but that examination did not provide either a clear cause or a clear manner of death.
A cause of death is a specific injury or disease that leads to a person’s death. A manner of death is a classification of the circumstances that led to the death. Such classifications include natural, accidental and homicide, among others.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Garst at 843-255-3426 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
