New Moncks Corner DMV location opening Monday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new DMV location will open in Moncks Corner soon after a storm on the Fourth of July severely damaged the old branch in the 400 block of Hwy 52.
The new location will be at 108-B South Highway 52, approximately one mile away. The renovated facility will provide customers with a better environment, but the agency is still looking for a more permanent facility in the years to come.
The office will open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will open from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday to account for an hour of training that occurs at each of the agency’s 66 branches statewide.
“To the people of the Lowcountry, thank you for your patience as we worked to ensure the office space you need and deserve was to the standards you expect when interacting with this agency,” SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said.
