Police release surveillance stills in convenience store robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are hoping for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.
The robbery happened at the Complete Corner Store in the 4500 block of Spruill Avenue on Nov. 16.
Police spokesman Karley Ash said the person shown in the images was said to be armed with a black pistol and was seen walking down Leesville Road toward Spruill Avenue before the robbery.
He was later seen running up Leesville Road toward Rugheimer Avenue after the armed clerk confronted him, Ash said.
There are no warrants for the man’s arrest, Ash said.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Woods at 843-740-2888.
