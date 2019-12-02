Police respond to shooting at West Ashley apartments, one person injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators responded to the scene of a shooting at the Palmilla Apartments in West Ashley Sunday evening.
Authorities confirmed a man was shot and taken to MUSC. No word on his condition at this time.
The complex is located at 1385 Ashley River Road, behind Charles Brinker Field. Officers have been on scene since a call was made to 911 just before 8 p.m.
Police are trying to identify the suspects involved. You’re asked to call 843-743-7200 if you have any information that could help investigators.
