SCDOT announces Wando Bridge lane closure next weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure next weekend as crews continue work on the Wando Bridge.
The closure will impact the left lane in the eastbound direction, which will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Officials say the right lane and truck climbing lane will remain open and Exit 24 (Daniel Island) will also remain accessible. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.
Highway Patrol will be on-site directing drivers and controlling traffic.
The construction and lane closures are due to an ongoing series of repairs following a closure of the bridge in May 2018.
