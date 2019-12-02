Warming shelters to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With overnight lows expected to dip below 40 degrees by early Tuesday morning, two warming shelters are opening Monday evening.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open a staffed warming center at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center’s former inmate work release center from 7 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
That facility is located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston and is equipped with beds. Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center; however, the sheriff’s office will provide transportation if necessary to anyone who calls 843-743-7200.
The warming center will be identifiable with signs (pics attached).
The Aldersgate United Methodist Church will also open its warming shelter Monday night at 7 p.m. It is located at 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston and will take registration from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shelter will close the following morning at 7 a.m., according to the church.
The Aldersgate shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging, and an optional devotion. For a connecting ride to the shelter, please board CARTA bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.
