Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher wants cool novels for Forest Hills students.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Reading allows us to travel to interesting places and encounter various experiences, without ever leaving the comfort of our seats. And that's one reason students at a Lowcountry school enjoy reading certain types of books.
James Andrews teaches third through fifth grade at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro. Students in this age group grew up as tech babies, so reading can sometimes take a back seat. But these students really enjoy Manga and Graphic novels.
Manga is a type of Japanese comic. And graphic novels use lots of illustrations. Some
graphic novels are interesting in that, instead of reading front cover to back cover, you read them back to front. And instead of reading pages from left to right, see the arrows, you read them right to left.
Andrews says his students can't get enough of these books and he wants more of them to keep these students hungry for reading.
