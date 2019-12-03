Classroom Champions: Mrs. K. wants preserved frogs for science students at Kingstree Middle Magnet

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it's Giving Tuesday. This global movement encourages people to donate to charity. And some organizations are offering a 50 percent match on your contribution today.
So who remembers dissecting frogs in high school? Well students still get this hands-on experience at a magnet school in the Williamsburg County School District.
Rejee Kezia teaches seventh grade science at Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts. Students call her “Mrs. K.” for short and she calls them superheroes. She’s requesting preserved frogs and dissecting sets. The organs in a frog’s body are laid out in the same way as the organs in the human body.
Kezia says dissection is one of those experiments students never forget, and it provides real world application.
She still needs $250 to purchase the preserved frogs and dissection sets for her project on the Donors Choose website. And thanks to Giving Tuesday, if you make a contribution by 3 a.m. Wednesday eastern time, every dollar will be matched by 50 cents.
If you’d like to support the students in Mrs. K’s class at Kingstree Middle Magnet School, click here.
Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
