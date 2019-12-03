Colleton Co. leaders expected to discuss suspended sheriff during meeting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Council is expected to discuss the county’s sheriff during executive session in its meeting Tuesday night.
That word comes from Colleton County Council member Steven Murdaugh, who said he could not give specifics since the discussion would take place behind closed doors. However, Murdaugh said it is possible they could also discuss whether Sheriff R.A. Strickland should receive pay while he is suspended from office.
It is not clear whether any decision involving Strickland is expected from Tuesday night's meeting.
Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said last month he planned to consult with county council to decide if Strickland’s suspension should be without pay.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Strickland on Nov. 21 after a grand jury formally indicted Strickland on a charge of second-degree domestic violence. McMaster was only able to suspend Strickland from office after Strickland was indicted, according to state law.
McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the county would have to decide whether Strickland would be paid while he was on suspension.
Strickland was arrested on the charge on Nov. 9 in connection with an incident two days earlier in which he allegedly assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.” Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
Strickland placed himself on a leave of absence on Nov. 11.
One week later, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council voted to temporarily suspend Strickland's law enforcement certification pending the outcome of the court case. However, prior to McMaster's suspension order, Strickland could have returned to work because as an elected official, he would not have needed an active law enforcement certification.
McMaster appointed South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Lt. Charles Lytle Ghent to the position of sheriff until Strickland is “acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.”
