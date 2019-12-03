Deputies: No credible threat at high school

Deputies: No credible threat at high school
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat a student reportedly made against Andrews High School Tuesday. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips | December 3, 2019 at 6:51 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 6:51 PM

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies found no evidence that students or staff were in danger after a student reportedly made a threat.

Deputies investigated a report of a possible threat made by a student at Andrews High School after school hours Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office and Georgetown County School District officials determined there was no evidence of a threat against the school. At no time were students or staff in danger, deputies say.

School district officials say the school will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.