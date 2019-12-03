Deputies, SLED investigating deadly Lady’s Island fire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to investigate a deadly house fire that happened early Tuesday.
Just after 12 a.m., firefighters responded to a house on Pleasant Point Drive on Lady’s Island.
One man made it out, but deputies say 58-year-old Jeffrey Hile died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Hile’s body Thursday at MUSC.
