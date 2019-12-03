Deputies, SLED investigating deadly Lady’s Island fire

Deputies, SLED investigating deadly Lady’s Island fire
(Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 3, 2019 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:04 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to investigate a deadly house fire that happened early Tuesday.

Just after 12 a.m., firefighters responded to a house on Pleasant Point Drive on Lady’s Island.

One man made it out, but deputies say 58-year-old Jeffrey Hile died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Hile’s body Thursday at MUSC.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.