Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy involved in head-on crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital for evaluation following a head-on crash late Monday night, according to authorities.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputy was involved in a collision with another driver around 11 p.m. on U.S. 701 near the Plantersville community.
According to Lesley, the deputy appeared OK, but was taken to Conway Medical Center to be checked out.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. WMBF News has reached out to SCHP officials for details.
