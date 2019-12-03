Giving Tuesday: Check to see how S.C. non-profits are spending donations

At last check, the Secretary of State says about 300 nonprofits are not supposed to be asking for money. In going through the list, most are suspended because they have not turned in a financial report. If you don’t turn in a financial report, the Secretary of State’s office sends you a notice saying they have not received an annual report. After 15 days, if the charity still does not file, they are issued a fine. That fine is $10 a day – until it maxes out at $2,000. Once a charity gets to that point, they are placed on the suspended list. That list is published online to the public. Notices are sent every step of the way.