Johns Island may see over 200 new apartments on Maybank Highway

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Johns Island has seen a lot of growth and development within the last few years. The entrance of Johns Island is especially becoming popular.
On Monday, the city of Charleston's Design Review Board approved design plans for a 264-unit apartment complex on Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee.
The plan includes nine three-story buildings complete with walking paths.
The site is part of a planned unit development, which means it is in an area specifically zoned for a certain type of development.
Some Johns Island residents believe the complex is too dense and busy for the entrance of the island.
"This doesn't say Johns Island, this says James Island or a big city," said John Islands resident Steve Green. "The traffic as not been addressed with this development."
City officials say the apartment complex would sit near land that is part of a collective effort to alleviate traffic on Maybank Highway. The effort is called the Pitchfork Project.
Alan McMahon, the development manager with Beach Company, says they have worked with the city since the beginning of the year to make improvements to the project.
"We think this is keeping with the city's plan to push density to areas other than the outlying and rural areas," McMahon said.
Developers say the next step is to work on some changes and if everything is approved construction could start in August or September of 2020.
