Lots of Sunshine & Seasonable Temps Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is continuing to dominate the forecast! Look for sunshine and warming temps during the next few days. Wednesday morning will start of cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs should climb to near 60 degrees, still cool for this time of the year. A few chilly nights will stick around so continue to dress warm for the morning hours. Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until Friday. A couple of very light, late afternoon and evening shower is possible Friday with the next front. This front will bring temps back to the low 60s/upper 50s Saturday. A cool and mainly dry weekend is on tap! Greater rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Some scattered rain is possible with a lot more clouds! Enjoy all this sunshine the next few days.