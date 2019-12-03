Man arrested in hotel break-in, robbery; Police searching for second man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a second man wanted in connection with a strong arm robbery and assault at a West Ashley hotel is still on the run.
Charleston Police responded to the InTown Suites in the 2200 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim told police two unknown men broke into his room, assaulted him, demanded money and then stole his iPhone.
An incident report identified one of the suspects as David Scott Carabine. Jail records state Carabine was booked hours later on charges of strong arm robbery, first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery.
A judge set bond for the charges at a total of $175,000.
Carabine was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Police have not yet released the identity or a detailed description of the second person wanted in the robbery.
Anyone who may have seen anything that might help investigators should contact Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
