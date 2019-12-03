Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in 2018

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in 2018
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 2018. (Source: South Carolina law enforcement officials)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 2, 2019 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 10:37 PM

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

According to officials, Raphael Carter was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday afternoon after pleading guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter.

[ Pair charged in deadly gang-related shooting of 14-year-old in Chester County ]

Carter was originally charged with murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, for events that took place in Chester County on June 10, 2018.

On that evening, Carter along with Hezekiah Tinsley, reportedly did drive-by on a home on Pinckney Street and opened fire, resulting in the shooting death of 14-year-old Jada Jones.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.