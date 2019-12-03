Meeting to gauge interest in bringing new YMCA to Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be an interest meeting on Tuesday night in Mount Pleasant to discuss bringing a YMCA to the East Cooper area of the Lowcountry.
Right now there are two YMCAs in Berkeley County, one near Cane Bay and one near Moncks Corner. The YMCA in downtown Charleston closed early in 2019 due to lack of funding.
“The purpose of our meeting is to inform and get feedback from the community. We are looking forward to sharing what’s possible in East Cooper and hoping to generate some help on our planning committee,” Michelle Driggers at the Cane Bay YMCA said. “We need land, we need donors. A YMCA is built by a community for a community. We are trying to gain interest and focus that in the right direction.”
Staff at the YMCA want to hear what programs you think are needed and how you can help make it happen. YMCA’s typically try to find gaps in service and offer resources like swimming pools.. meeting spaces and fields.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Carolina Park Elementary School from 6:30-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
