Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 66-year-old woman

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriffs Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman reported missing.
Naomi Mayers was last seen by family members in October.
Officials say she may be driving a 1984 navy blue Chevrolet Blazer with the tag number 2016MAY. Her vehicle was possibly last seen in Columbia near Main Street.
Mayers has been known to frequent Chapin, Clinton, Newberry, and Prosperity. She often stays in her vehicle or in a motel.
Although she has been known to wander, she routinely visits the Post Office in Prosperity and a bank in Chapin.
Mayers is described as a 6ft African-American female that weights 120 lbs. She has grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Mayers’ whereabouts is urged to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.