Slowly warming up this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Below average temperatures will continue as we head through the middle of the week. High pressure will keep the sunshine going as temperatures only slowly moderate over the next couple of days. Despite full sunshine today, highs will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Expect another cold night tonight with temperatures heading back into the 30s. Highs will slowly climb into the 60s over the next couple of days. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance of rain Friday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees behind this front on Saturday before warming back up Sunday and Monday. Highs will likely be in the 70s by early next week.