TBI: Pregnant woman dead, 8-year-old paralyzed in shooting
TBI released these pictures of a gunman suspected of killing a pregnant woman in Brownsville and injuring her daughter and another family member Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Source: TBI)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 2, 2019 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 4:14 AM

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Brownsville Police Department are trying to identify a gunman suspected of killing a pregnant woman and injuring her 8-year-old daughter over the weekend.

According to TBI, the shooting happened on Tammbell Street around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say 24-year-old Alexis Branch, who was eight months pregnant, died at the scene and her 8-year-old daughter was paralyzed in the shooting.

Another family member was injured but is expected to be OK.

TBI says nearby surveillance cameras captured pictures of the suspect, described as a black man between 5 feet, 3 inches and 6 feet tall and about 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information should call (800) TBI-FIND.

